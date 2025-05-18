Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $20.41 Million Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 212.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 964,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 655,463 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $20,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in Sony Group by 401.3% during the fourth quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Sony Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC increased its stake in Sony Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sony Group by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SONY shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Sony Group Price Performance

Shares of SONY stock opened at $24.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.38. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $26.08. The firm has a market cap of $149.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $17.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2,995.71 billion. On average, analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sony Group

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.