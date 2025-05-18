Manufacturing Stocks To Research – May 15th

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, D-Wave Quantum, Danaher, Salesforce, Applied Materials, GE Vernova, and Oracle are the seven Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are the various inventories a producer holds at different stages of the production process, including raw materials, work-in-progress items, and finished goods. They serve to buffer against supply or demand fluctuations and to keep production lines running smoothly. Effective management of manufacturing stocks helps minimize carrying costs while ensuring timely fulfillment of customer orders. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $194.22. 5,774,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,901,546. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $226.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.47.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

QBTS stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $10.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,371,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,534,921. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.98. D-Wave Quantum has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $12.46.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

DHR stock traded up $2.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $190.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,012,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Danaher has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $281.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.35 and a 200 day moving average of $218.33. The company has a market cap of $136.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $290.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,373,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,860,954. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $212.00 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $279.58 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $267.47 and its 200 day moving average is $307.10.

Applied Materials (AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $176.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,803,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,803,402. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $255.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.32 and a 200-day moving average of $165.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of GEV traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $431.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,339,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,803. The company has a market capitalization of $117.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $338.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.46. GE Vernova has a 52 week low of $150.01 and a 52 week high of $447.50.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of ORCL traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $160.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,586,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,416,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.75. Oracle has a 52-week low of $114.55 and a 52-week high of $198.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

