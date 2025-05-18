Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.0% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.4%

QQQ stock opened at $521.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $326.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $470.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $500.03. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

