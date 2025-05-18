Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. (UFGSY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UFGSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.2856 per share on Thursday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This is a 115.6% increase from Unipol Gruppo’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Unipol Gruppo Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of Unipol Gruppo stock opened at C$9.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.88. Unipol Gruppo has a 1 year low of C$6.88 and a 1 year high of C$9.93.

Unipol Gruppo Company Profile

Unipol Gruppo S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services primarily in Italy. The company operates through Non-Life Insurance Business, Life Insurance Business, and Holding and Other Businesses segments. It offers risk cover solutions for vehicles, sports craft, and travel; home and condominiums; work related to businesses, traders, professionals, and legal protection; accident and health protection; and investments and welfare.

