Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. (UFGSY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UFGSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.2856 per share on Thursday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This is a 115.6% increase from Unipol Gruppo’s previous dividend of $0.13.
Unipol Gruppo Stock Up 3.4%
Shares of Unipol Gruppo stock opened at C$9.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.88. Unipol Gruppo has a 1 year low of C$6.88 and a 1 year high of C$9.93.
Unipol Gruppo Company Profile
