High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Announces $0.06 Dividend

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0593 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th.
High Income Securities Fund Price Performance
High Income Securities Fund stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. High Income Securities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.56.
Insider Buying and Selling at High Income Securities Fund
In related news, Director Phillip Goldstein sold 19,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $131,984.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,776.04. The trade was a 73.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Moritz A. Sell bought 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $26,787.39. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,033 shares in the company, valued at $65,867.01. The trade was a 68.55% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,376 shares of company stock valued at $38,412. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
High Income Securities Fund Company Profile
High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
