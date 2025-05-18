High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Announces $0.06 Dividend

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0593 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th.

High Income Securities Fund Price Performance

High Income Securities Fund stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. High Income Securities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at High Income Securities Fund

In related news, Director Phillip Goldstein sold 19,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $131,984.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,776.04. The trade was a 73.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Moritz A. Sell bought 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $26,787.39. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,033 shares in the company, valued at $65,867.01. The trade was a 68.55% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,376 shares of company stock valued at $38,412. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

High Income Securities Fund Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in High Income Securities Fund stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in High Income Securities Fund ( NYSE:PCF Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of High Income Securities Fund at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

