TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Acquires 10,759 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 100.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,759 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 115,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at about $401,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Amphenol by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 694,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,211,000 after purchasing an additional 12,131 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Amphenol by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 153,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after purchasing an additional 70,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,847,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.62.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH opened at $86.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $86.96. The firm has a market cap of $105.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $30,372,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,593,000. This trade represents a 80.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $151,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,002,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,649,855.11. The trade was a 49.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,178,500 shares of company stock worth $241,903,805. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.