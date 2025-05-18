Tidal Investments LLC Has $47.24 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Tidal Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,072,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 142,503 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $47,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $47.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.92 and its 200-day moving average is $45.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

