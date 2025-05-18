13,447 Shares in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Purchased by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 179.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 20,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 74,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 12,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on NRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.75.
NRG Energy Price Performance
NRG Energy stock opened at $159.18 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $159.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.92 and its 200-day moving average is $101.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00.
NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $1.90. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 48.96% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.
NRG Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.39%.
NRG Energy Company Profile
NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NRG Energy
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Nextracker’s Solar Surge: Will It Shatter Its All-Time High?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Savvy Investors Are Raising a Glass for Heineken Stock
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Top 4 ETFs for China Exposure After Tariff Relief
Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.