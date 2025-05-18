Twin Securities Inc. Buys 148,726 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Twin Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 90.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,726 shares during the period. Smartsheet accounts for 10.3% of Twin Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Twin Securities Inc.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $17,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 737.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Price Performance

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $56.47 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $36.56 and a 52 week high of $56.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -941.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 82.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

