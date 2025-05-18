Steppe Cement (LON:STCM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 15.12 ($0.20) and traded as high as GBX 18 ($0.24). Steppe Cement shares last traded at GBX 18 ($0.24), with a volume of 127,986 shares changing hands.

Steppe Cement Stock Up 5.9%

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 15.12. The company has a market cap of £49.34 million, a P/E ratio of 50.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.75, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.15.

About Steppe Cement

Steppe Cement Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the production and sale of cement and clinkers in Kazakhstan. It also provides consultancy services; and transmission and distribution of electricity. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

