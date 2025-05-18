CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $183.75 and traded as high as $196.13. CRA International shares last traded at $195.43, with a volume of 73,522 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of CRA International from $212.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

CRA International Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.64 and its 200-day moving average is $183.68.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.29. CRA International had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The company had revenue of $181.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.63 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CRA International, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRA International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. CRA International’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas Aiken Avery sold 1,000 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total value of $199,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,864.45. The trade was a 6.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $1,322,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,035,638.16. This represents a 5.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,231,888 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CRA International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CRA International during the 4th quarter valued at $9,389,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 29,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 28,517.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in CRA International in the first quarter worth about $628,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in CRA International by 599.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

