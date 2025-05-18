Keller Group (LON:KLR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,428.43 ($18.97) and traded as high as GBX 1,564 ($20.78). Keller Group shares last traded at GBX 1,564 ($20.78), with a volume of 502,172 shares traded.

Keller Group Stock Up 0.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.61, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,406.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,426.95. The company has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.34.

Keller Group (LON:KLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 204 ($2.71) earnings per share for the quarter. Keller Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 4.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keller Group plc will post 192.5925926 EPS for the current year.

Keller Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a GBX 33.10 ($0.44) dividend. This is an increase from Keller Group’s previous dividend of $16.60. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. Keller Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.77%.

Keller Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 31st that authorizes the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David Burke sold 33,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,408 ($18.70), for a total value of £475,523.84 ($631,673.54). Also, insider Kerry Porritt sold 13,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,396 ($18.54), for a total value of £192,033.76 ($255,092.67). 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keller Group Company Profile

Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services, as well as post-tension systems and industrial services.

