Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.87 and traded as high as $13.43. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 1,817 shares changing hands.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $40.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.88.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 million during the quarter.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,621 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,389 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 3.66% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

