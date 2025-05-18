Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is TrueWealth Financial Partners’ 2nd Largest Position

TrueWealth Financial Partners lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 10.0% of TrueWealth Financial Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. TrueWealth Financial Partners’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Nova R Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. LM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,605,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,232,829,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 241.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Adams & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,507,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $546.26 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $563.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $507.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.34. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.