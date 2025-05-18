Eiffage SA Announces Dividend of $0.79 (OTCMKTS:EFGSY)

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.7926 per share on Monday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th.

Eiffage Stock Performance

Eiffage stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day moving average is $20.62. Eiffage has a twelve month low of $16.54 and a twelve month high of $28.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on EFGSY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Santander cut Eiffage to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Eiffage Company Profile

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, property development, urban development, civil engineering, metallic construction, roads, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company operates through Construction, Infrastructure, Energy Systems, Concessions, and Holding Company segments.

Featured Stories

