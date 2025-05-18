International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:IDME) Stock Price Down 0% – Time to Sell?

International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:IDME – Get Free Report) traded down 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.74 and last traded at $21.82. 61,592 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.83.

International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2%

The stock has a market cap of $88.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.80.

International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF Company Profile

The International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (IDME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds which selects global ex-US ETFs that exhibit positive fundamental and momentum characteristics combined with a downside hedge. IDME was launched on Jul 22, 2021 and is managed by Aptus.

