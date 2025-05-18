Ultimate Products (LON:ULTP) Shares Down 1.7% – Should You Sell?

Ultimate Products Plc (LON:ULTP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 69.40 ($0.92) and last traded at GBX 70.40 ($0.94). 460,949 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 201,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.60 ($0.95).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ULTP. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.73) target price on shares of Ultimate Products in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Ultimate Products in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Ultimate Products Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £59.74 million, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 68.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 93.63.

Ultimate Products (LON:ULTP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 4.30 ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultimate Products had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 21.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ultimate Products Plc will post 14.53125 EPS for the current year.

Ultimate Products Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a GBX 1.55 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. Ultimate Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.44%.

Ultimate Products Company Profile

Ultimate Products is the owner of a number of leading homeware brands including Salter (the UK’s oldest houseware brand, established in 1760) and Beldray (a laundry, floor care, heating and cooling brand that was established in 1872). According to its market research, nearly 80% of UK households own at least one of the Group’s products.

Ultimate Products sells to over 300 retailers across 38 countries, and specialises in five product categories: Small Domestic Appliances; Housewares; Laundry; Audio; and Heating and Cooling.

Featured Articles

