PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.15 and last traded at $15.20. 150,904 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 205,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.1494 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,381,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,187,000 after acquiring an additional 67,041 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,154,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,608,000 after acquiring an additional 234,128 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 21.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 423,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 75,940 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 6.2% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 380,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 22,315 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 18.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 55,035 shares during the period.

PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.

