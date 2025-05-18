PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.15 and last traded at $15.20. 150,904 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 205,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.
PIMCO Access Income Fund Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.79.
PIMCO Access Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.1494 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Access Income Fund
About PIMCO Access Income Fund
PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.
Featured Stories
