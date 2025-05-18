Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETXP) Stock Price Up 168.8% – Time to Buy?

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP – Get Free Report) traded up 168.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. 35,644 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 346% from the average session volume of 7,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

Cemtrex Stock Up 168.8%

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

