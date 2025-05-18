First Majestic Silver (TSE:AG) Trading Down 0.8% – Time to Sell?

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:AG – Get Free Report) was down 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$7.67 and last traded at C$7.85. Approximately 747,923 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,289,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities upgraded First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market cap of C$2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.0045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.19%.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver and gold production in Mexico and the United States. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine.

