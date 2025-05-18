First Majestic Silver (TSE:AG) Trading Down 0.8% – Time to Sell?

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:AG – Get Free Report) was down 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$7.67 and last traded at C$7.85. Approximately 747,923 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,289,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.91.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TD Securities upgraded First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Majestic Silver
First Majestic Silver Price Performance
First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.0045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.19%.
About First Majestic Silver
First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver and gold production in Mexico and the United States. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Majestic Silver
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Nextracker’s Solar Surge: Will It Shatter Its All-Time High?
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Savvy Investors Are Raising a Glass for Heineken Stock
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Top 4 ETFs for China Exposure After Tariff Relief
Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.