Pensana (OTCMKTS:PNSPF) Stock Price Up 13.7% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Pensana Plc (OTCMKTS:PNSPF – Get Free Report) were up 13.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

Pensana Stock Up 13.7%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.34.

Pensana Company Profile

Pensana Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Angola. The company primarily explores for neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr) deposits. Its flagship assets are the Saltend rare earth project located in the United Kingdom and the Longonjo NdPr project located in Angola. The company was formerly known as Pensana Rare Earths Plc and changed its name to Pensana Plc in February 2021.

