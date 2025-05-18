AltEnergy Acquisition (NASDAQ:AEAE) Trading Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.62 and last traded at $11.62. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.61.

AltEnergy Acquisition Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.25.

About AltEnergy Acquisition

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

