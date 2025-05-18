RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.13, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $437.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.26 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 14.59%. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. RBC Bearings updated its Q1 2026 guidance to EPS.

RBC Bearings Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of RBC stock opened at $368.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.66. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $260.53 and a 12 month high of $372.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RBC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on RBC Bearings from $410.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 2.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter.

About RBC Bearings

(Get Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.