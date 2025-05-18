EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 325,238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,709 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $39,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.63.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $115.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.52 and a 1 year high of $138.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.30.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 36.18%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $515,767.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,240.32. This represents a 7.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

