41,941 Shares in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Acquired by Trace Wealth Advisors LLC

Trace Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,466,000. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 2.2% of Trace Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 269,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JRM Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 270,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,902,000 after buying an additional 16,223 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 376,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,143,000 after buying an additional 45,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $64.55 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.52 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.66.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

