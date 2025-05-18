Best Bitcoin Stocks To Follow Now – May 17th

iShares Bitcoin Trust, MARA, and Riot Platforms are the three Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that derive significant value from bitcoin—either by mining it, holding it on their balance sheets or offering related services like custody and trading platforms. By buying these equities, investors gain indirect exposure to bitcoin’s price swings while also taking on the company-specific risks and rewards tied to management decisions, operational performance and broader stock‐market dynamics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of IBIT traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.20. The stock had a trading volume of 37,014,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,674,402. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $61.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.47.

MARA (MARA)

NASDAQ MARA traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,548,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,021,046. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 6.82. MARA has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $30.28.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of RIOT stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.15. The company had a trading volume of 36,554,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,248,420. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 4.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.18. Riot Platforms has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $15.87.

