Insider Selling: Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Insider Sells $298,838.67 in Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 4,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total transaction of $298,838.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,252,285.43. This represents a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Alexander Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Insmed alerts:

On Wednesday, May 14th, Michael Alexander Smith sold 409 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $26,834.49.

Insmed Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of INSM stock opened at $68.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.12. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $84.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $92.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.63 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 4,773.73% and a negative net margin of 251.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INSM. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Insmed from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Insmed from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Insmed

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Insmed by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter.

About Insmed

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.