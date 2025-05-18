Systematic Financial Management LP Has $6.81 Million Stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 146,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,745 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $6,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,134,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,109,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Shares of KLIC opened at $33.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.83 and a beta of 1.53. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $53.71.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $161.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.10 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on KLIC. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $53.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kulicke and Soffa Industries

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

(Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.