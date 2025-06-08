Kennebec Savings Bank Purchases 122 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Kennebec Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 1.1% of Kennebec Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Kennebec Savings Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HON. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.14.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $228.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $147.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $210.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.36 and a 52-week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

