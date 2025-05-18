Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS) Shares Sold by Temasek Holdings Private Ltd

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd cut its stake in Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) by 88.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971,849 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings in Onestream were worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OS. Seven Grand Managers LLC boosted its holdings in Onestream by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Seven Grand Managers LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,556,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Onestream in the 4th quarter worth about $416,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Onestream in the 4th quarter worth about $1,317,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onestream by 2,013.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 764,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,804,000 after purchasing an additional 728,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Onestream during the 4th quarter worth about $713,000.

Onestream Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OS opened at $28.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.27. Onestream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $35.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Onestream ( NASDAQ:OS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $136.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.08 million. Onestream’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Onestream, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $250,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Kinzer sold 40,000 shares of Onestream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $811,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on OS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Onestream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Onestream in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Onestream in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Onestream from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Onestream from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Onestream has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.19.

Onestream Company Profile

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of an artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. The company was founded by Craig Colby and Thomas Shea on October 15, 2021 and is headquartered in Birmingham, MI.

