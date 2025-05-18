Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Raises Stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIGI. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Martin Worley Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIGI stock opened at $87.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $74.27 and a 1-year high of $89.09.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.5232 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

