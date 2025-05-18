Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Strategic Global Advisors LLC

Strategic Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,613 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Autodesk accounts for approximately 1.0% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,099 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,906,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Autodesk by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 300,135 shares of the software company’s stock worth $88,711,000 after acquiring an additional 60,963 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,453,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Autodesk by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 128,398 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, Director John T. Cahill purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $267.10 per share, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $655,395.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,671.87. The trade was a 44.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $361.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.32.

Autodesk Trading Up 0.8%

ADSK opened at $298.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a PE ratio of 59.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.32 and a fifty-two week high of $326.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $267.62 and its 200 day moving average is $286.42.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

