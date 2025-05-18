Strive Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,139 The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Stephens decreased their target price on The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $339.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on The Cigna Group from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 26,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total value of $8,173,499.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,367,568.04. This trade represents a 17.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 2,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.35, for a total transaction of $737,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,924.85. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,751 shares of company stock worth $13,603,991 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $320.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $325.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $262.03 and a twelve month high of $370.83. The stock has a market cap of $85.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $65.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.39 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.44%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

