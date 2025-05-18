Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Has $10.08 Million Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 223.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,863 shares during the quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $10,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,314.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 1.6%

TT opened at $429.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $358.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.43. The firm has a market cap of $95.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $298.15 and a twelve month high of $429.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.25. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TT. Melius cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. HSBC raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $405.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Trane Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.47.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $1,356,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,340. This represents a 49.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

