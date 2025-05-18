Tenzing Global Management LLC Makes New $2.43 Million Investment in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Tenzing Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,434,000. SharkNinja comprises 1.8% of Tenzing Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in SharkNinja in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of SharkNinja by 284.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC lifted its position in shares of SharkNinja by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $139.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on SharkNinja from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on SharkNinja from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

SharkNinja Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:SN opened at $102.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.64. SharkNinja, Inc. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $123.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. SharkNinja had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 32.51%. SharkNinja’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SharkNinja Profile

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

