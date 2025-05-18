Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,974 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Agilysys worth $27,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGYS. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 412.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 727,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,858,000 after buying an additional 585,886 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Agilysys by 521.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 610,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,347,000 after purchasing an additional 511,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Agilysys by 729.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 398,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,487,000 after purchasing an additional 350,441 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agilysys by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,169,000 after purchasing an additional 310,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Agilysys by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 800,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,437,000 after purchasing an additional 294,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Agilysys Price Performance

AGYS opened at $86.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.10 and a 200-day moving average of $99.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.50 and a beta of 0.58. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.71 and a 1-year high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director John Mutch sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $56,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,328.32. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGYS. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group set a $100.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Agilysys from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on AGYS

Agilysys Profile

(Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.