Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Raises Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,345 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 618.2% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. This trade represents a 14.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYK opened at $394.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $366.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $375.47. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $314.93 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19. The firm has a market cap of $150.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price target on Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 target price on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.05.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

