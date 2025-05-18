Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited (OTC:HUTCY) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited (OTC:HUTCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0804 per share on Thursday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This is a 129.3% increase from Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Stock Performance
Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.72. Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $2.20.
Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Company Profile
