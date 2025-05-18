Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited (OTC:HUTCY) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited (OTC:HUTCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0804 per share on Thursday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This is a 129.3% increase from Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Stock Performance

Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.72. Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $2.20.

Get Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong alerts:

Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile communication services. It offers 4G long term evolution, 3G, and GSM dual-band mobile telecommunications under the 3 brand name. The company also provides voice services, including local, international direct dialing (IDD), and international roaming; 5G, wireless Internet access, international MMS, and SMS, as well as downloadable infotainment services; digital lifestyle and roaming services; 5G broadband, telemedicine, dietitian consultation, FinTech, gaming, and music applications; data plans; and develops business and corporate solutions comprising mobile business, information technology, smart city, Internet of Things, and big data.

Receive News & Ratings for Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.