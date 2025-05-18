Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,257 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of AECOM by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,718,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $397,196,000 after buying an additional 373,991 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,495,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in AECOM by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,664,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,844,000 after purchasing an additional 580,078 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in AECOM by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,360,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,330,000 after purchasing an additional 38,177 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AECOM by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,205,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,820,000 after purchasing an additional 94,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ACM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of AECOM from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AECOM from $129.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.
AECOM Trading Up 1.1%
NYSE:ACM opened at $109.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.53. AECOM has a 52 week low of $82.23 and a 52 week high of $118.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96.
AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.10. AECOM had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AECOM Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.66%.
About AECOM
AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.
