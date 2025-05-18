Teza Capital Management LLC Has $3.65 Million Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 635.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 3,882 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total value of $841,734.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,565. The trade was a 41.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,200 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $265,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,692.33. This trade represents a 4.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,869 shares of company stock worth $1,284,917. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE VEEV opened at $242.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.63 and a 200-day moving average of $226.29. The stock has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 59.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.25 and a 52-week high of $258.93.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $261.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.92.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

