Tidal Investments LLC Sells 231,276 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Tidal Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,322,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,276 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for about 0.5% of Tidal Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Tidal Investments LLC owned 0.85% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $68,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLDM. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 351.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 42,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 32,820 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $794,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 46,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of GLDM opened at $63.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.18. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $45.35 and a 52-week high of $68.23.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

