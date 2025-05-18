Dividend Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 15th

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, AbbVie, Exxon Mobil, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck & Co., Inc., and NextEra Energy are the seven Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of companies that distribute a portion of their earnings to shareholders in the form of regular cash payments, known as dividends. These companies tend to be mature and financially stable, making dividend stocks a popular choice for investors seeking both income and potential capital appreciation. By holding dividend stocks, investors can generate a steady revenue stream and often benefit from lower portfolio volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.85. 178,943,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,531,021. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.69 and a beta of 2.63. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.30.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of NASDAQ SQQQ traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.67. 89,740,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,098,744. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.86 and its 200 day moving average is $32.56. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $57.95.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

NYSE ABBV traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $180.27. 7,999,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,216,950. The stock has a market cap of $318.89 billion, a PE ratio of 75.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $153.58 and a 52 week high of $218.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,986,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,547,328. The stock has a market cap of $465.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

BMY stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,663,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,222,727. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $63.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $74.39. 10,333,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,352,667. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.72. The company has a market cap of $186.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $134.63.

NextEra Energy (NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.27. 10,089,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,883,899. The firm has a market cap of $152.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.74 and a 200 day moving average of $71.40. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47.

