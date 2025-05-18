OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires 702 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in STERIS were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STE. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in STERIS by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 9,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $252.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53 and a beta of 0.96. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $200.98 and a twelve month high of $252.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $224.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.31.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.15. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 36.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STE. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on STERIS from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.00.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

