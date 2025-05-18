Best Technology Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 15th

NVIDIA, Apple, Microsoft, Coinbase Global, Meta Platforms, Advanced Micro Devices, and Alibaba Group are the seven Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves the development, production or distribution of technology-related products and services, such as software, hardware, semiconductors, and internet platforms. Investors often view them as high-growth opportunities because these companies can rapidly scale and innovate, but they can also exhibit higher volatility due to competitive pressures and shifting technological trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $135.26. 153,672,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,614,043. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.10, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.14.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $210.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,094,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,911,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.99. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $453.44. 10,722,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,062,852. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $344.79 and a 1-year high of $468.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $392.40 and its 200-day moving average is $412.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Coinbase Global stock traded down $16.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $246.46. 18,326,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,892,961. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 3.62. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $142.58 and a 1 year high of $349.75.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

META stock traded down $6.54 on Thursday, hitting $652.82. 6,758,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,488,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $569.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $605.94. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $442.65 and a twelve month high of $740.91.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,105,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,867,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.79. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $187.28.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA traded down $10.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.08. 27,072,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,497,709. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $71.80 and a 1-year high of $148.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $293.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24.

