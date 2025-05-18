Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Shares Acquired by Sentinus LLC

Sentinus LLC lifted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Free Report) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Sentinus LLC’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 538,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,310,000 after purchasing an additional 69,160 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 215,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Alexis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,488,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 420.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 126,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 101,814 shares in the last quarter.

Get Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF alerts:

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:DBEF opened at $44.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.58. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.68. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $37.39 and a 52 week high of $44.96.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.