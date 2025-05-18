Music Stocks Worth Watching – May 15th

Amazon.com, Apple, and Alibaba Group are the three Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks are the equity shares of publicly traded companies operating within the music industry—this includes record labels, streaming platforms, live-event promoters, instrument manufacturers and other music-related businesses. Investors buy and sell these stocks to gain exposure to the industry’s revenue streams from recordings, live performances, merchandise and licensing. Their performance typically reflects trends in consumer listening habits, concert attendance and broader entertainment spending. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $5.36 on Thursday, reaching $204.89. 46,488,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,002,543. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.94 and its 200-day moving average is $208.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amazon.com has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $210.48. 24,094,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,911,103. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $260.10.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $11.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $123.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,297,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,066,887. The company has a market cap of $293.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.88. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $71.80 and a 52 week high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

