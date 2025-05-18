Waste Management Stocks To Follow Now – May 15th

Waste Management, Halliburton, Rockwell Automation, CEMEX, and GFL Environmental are the five Waste Management stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Waste management stocks are equity shares of companies that collect, transport, recycle and dispose of municipal, industrial and hazardous waste, as well as provide related environmental and sustainability services. These firms typically operate under long-term contracts with municipalities and businesses, offering investors relatively stable cash flows and defensive exposure due to the ongoing, regulated demand for essential waste-handling solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Waste Management stocks within the last several days.

Waste Management (WM)

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Shares of WM stock traded up $4.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $227.44. 909,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,586. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.22 and a 200 day moving average of $221.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Waste Management has a 52-week low of $196.59 and a 52-week high of $239.32. The company has a market cap of $91.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Halliburton (HAL)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Shares of HAL traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.86. 6,536,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,392,574. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.05. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $38.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.35 and a 200-day moving average of $26.02.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $308.24. 372,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,922. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $215.00 and a twelve month high of $310.78.

CEMEX (CX)

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

CX stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,912,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,243,421. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.82. CEMEX has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

GFL Environmental (GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.95. 1,141,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,426. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.81.

