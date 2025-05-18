Best Hotel Stocks To Research – May 15th

Carnival Co. &, Booking, Wynn Resorts, Expedia Group, Hilton Worldwide, Marriott International, and Kraft Heinz are the seven Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks are publicly traded shares of companies that own, operate, or franchise hotels and resorts. Their performance reflects the health of the hospitality industry—driven by factors like travel demand, occupancy rates, and room pricing—and can be highly sensitive to economic cycles, seasonality, and global events. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Carnival Co. & (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

NYSE:CCL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.08. The stock had a trading volume of 12,898,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,200,258. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.01. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $28.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of BKNG traded up $65.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5,281.61. 48,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,671. The company has a market cap of $171.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. Booking has a 52-week low of $3,180.00 and a 52-week high of $5,337.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,700.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,864.57.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Wynn Resorts stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,344,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,953. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $107.81.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Expedia Group stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $167.96. 727,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,195. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.82. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $107.25 and a 1 year high of $207.73. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

HLT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $252.90. 479,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,207. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.98. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $194.93 and a 12 month high of $275.22. The stock has a market cap of $60.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Marriott International (MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $272.33. The stock had a trading volume of 421,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,629. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.39. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $204.55 and a 1-year high of $307.52.

Kraft Heinz (KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

KHC stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $27.39. 3,641,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,193,995. Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $27.14 and a 1-year high of $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day moving average of $30.29.

