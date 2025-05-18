Tidal Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 204.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,955 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $38,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,294,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $467.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $418.88 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $461.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $479.58.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on LMT. Melius Research downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Melius downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.80.

Get Our Latest Report on LMT

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $884,840. The trade was a 61.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. This trade represents a 23.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.