Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 14,455 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Teza Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,455 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,686,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 53,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 9,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Harley-Davidson Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE HOG opened at $24.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.30. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $39.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $315.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.87%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Featured Stories

